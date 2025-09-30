Gold Rate in Hyderabad Today

Hyderabad: Gold rates in the city have peaked to record level on Tuesday with 10 gram gold hitting close to Rs 1.2 lakh mark, making it the largest monthly surge in 14 years.

Currently, 24-caret gold (10 gram) is priced at Rs 1,18,310. While 22-caret gold is capped at Rs 1.08,450 per 10 grams.

Moreover, Gold prices across the country have soared to a record high of Rs 1,17,561 per 10 grams in the domestic futures market tracking sharp gains in the overseas market, as investors weighed the risk of a looming US government shutdown alongside expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for December delivery extended its gains for the fourth straight session by rallying Rs 1,217 or 1.04 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 1,17,561 per 10 grams.

