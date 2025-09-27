Dasara Passengers Suffer as MGBS Flooded

Hyderabad: Festival season passengers faced severe hardship at MGBS after the bus depot and several areas along the Musi riverbanks were inundated. People were shifted to shelters and roads were closed, plunging the city into chaos.

The heavy flooding followed intense rain spells triggered by a depression over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. With Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs filled to the brim, water was released into the Musi river. The combined discharge of 35,000 cusecs inundated low-lying areas along the river. Historians compared the situation to the great Musi floods of September 28, 1908.

Traffic diversions were imposed at Chaderghat, Shivaji Bridge, and Moosanagar, while Langer Houz, Bapu Ghat, MGBS, Golnaka, Amberpet, and Moosarambagh were among the worst-hit areas. Civic authorities launched relief operations immediately, while police blocked roads and barricaded bridges. Despite the chaos, some people were seen taking selfies and videos at the flooded sites.

With festival travel peaking on Saturday, MGBS passengers struggled to cope. Ushers guided them to alternative arrangements, forcing many to carry luggage across congested stretches before boarding buses from new locations.

To handle the rush for Bathukamma and Dasara, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) arranged 7,754 special buses. TGSRTC managing director V. C. Sajjanar posted updates on social media, informing passengers of alternate boarding points:

• Services to Adilabad, Karimnagar, Medak, and Nizamabad from JBS.

• Services to Warangal and Hanamkonda from Uppal Crossroads.

• Services to Suryapet, Nalgonda, and Vijayawada from LB Nagar.

• Services to Mahbubnagar, Kurnool, and Bengaluru from Aramgarh.