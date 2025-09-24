Dasara Draw With Goat, Booze, Sari Goes Viral

KARIMNAGAR: While festivals usually bring discounts on gold, electronics, or clothes, a unique ‘Dasara Bonanza’ lucky draw in Sarangapur mandal of Jagtial district has created a buzz with prizes like a goat and bottles of alcohol. It has also drawn attention to local traditions and entertainment.

For many in rural areas, Dasara is festival, often involving non-vegetarian food and alcohol. A local youth association led by Saini Tirupathi and his friends announced the draw with an unusual set of prizes. A flex board placed in the village soon went viral on social media.

The prize list included: first prize, a goat, second prize, a box of 12 beer bottles, third prize, two whiskey bottles, fourth prize, three chickens, and fifth prize, a silk sari. Tokens were sold at ₹150 each, leading to a rush as villagers bought them both for fun and with hopes of winning.

Explaining the idea, Tirupathi said the goal was to create festive excitement and entertainment, not to earn money. Any extra funds collected would be used for village development.

An elderly villager, Narayana, said the lucky draw made the festivities livelier than usual, with the low entry fee making it accessible for all. As images of the flex board spread online, reactions were mixed. Some joked these were “perfect prizes” for Dasara, while others criticised the event for promoting alcohol. Still, heavy participation showed many viewed it as harmless fun and a way to celebrate together.