Dasara celebrations: Temples in Hyderabad Teem with Devotees

Hyderabad: Temples in twin cities teemed with devotees offering special prayers in connection with Dasara celebrations on Thursday.

Clad in newly purchased clothes, the devotees thronged the temples of various Goddesses in Hyderabad to perform pooja.

A large number of devotees were seen standing in queues at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad, Sri Pedamma temple in Jubilee Hills, Sri Balkmapet Yellamma temple, Sri Simhavahini Mahankali temple in Lal Darwaza, Sri Akkanna Madannna Mahankali temple in Hari Bowli, Sri Kanaka Durga temple in Ameerpet, and Sri Katta Maisamma temple in Begumpet, among other temples.

The temple committees made elaborate arrangements to ensure proper darshan of the goddess to devotees at their respective temples. Separate counters were also opened for the convenience of devotees to purchase prasadam.

It was a busy day for the priests at the temples as they not only performed special poojas to mark the occasion but also performed separate poojas for vehicles.