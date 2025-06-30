Dancers Offer Tribute to Goddess during Ashada Bonalu in Golconda Fort

Hyderabad: The Ashada Bonalu at the Golconda fort provided a stage for a group of dancers who put up a performance as an offering to the Goddess on Sunday. The festivities started at 7 am and went on till late in the night with nearly one lakh people visiting throughout the day.

Speaking with Deccan Chronicle, Mani, 39, who had come from Boinpally said he was a regular visitor. Of the dance, he said: “It's a form of offering and celebration. We are a group of 90 Shiva Shastras. Everyone in the group dances in their own unique style.” Mani performed the Sivasanthi dance style. “It’s a tradition we carry with pride.”

Rajesh Kanna from Secunderabad who came with 20 family members, came early, at 7 am. “We all had a wish to come here this year. We are happy that we got darshan of the Goddess.”

Many devotees came early, to avoid the rush when the special puja commenced at 5 pm. Banu Lakshmi, a bangle seller outside the fort, told Deccan Chronicle, “People are celebrating, and business has been really good today.”

Southwest DCP Chandra Mohan said 650 police personnel were deployed for security. A joint control room was set up inside the fort, and 85 CCTV cameras were installed for surveillance.”

South zone traffic DCP Venkateshwarlu R., said “The first day of the festival is always crucial. We ensured there was no traffic disruption.” Over 240 traffic police personnel were posted per shift.