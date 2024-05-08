Danam Seeks Women Support for Congress

Hyderabad: Congress candidate for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency Danam Nagender urged women to support Congress in Lok Sabha elections which is implementing several women-centric welfare schemes since it came to power in the state in December 2023.



Nagender Reddy attended the ‘Nari Nyay Sammelan’ organised by Telangana Mahila Congress on Wednesday. All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, Khairatabad incharge P. Vijaya Reddy, and the party's women leaders participated in sammelan which saw participation of large number of women from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagender Reddy said Congress government in Telangana is implementing free bus travel scheme for women in TSRTC buses, supplying gas cylinders for Rs 500 under Mahalakshmi scheme, supplying 200 units of free power to households under Gruha Jyothi scheme and constructing 4.50 lakh houses for poor under Indiramma Housing scheme and all these schemes are intended to benefit and empower womenm financially. He said the Congress national manifesto for Lok Sabha elections also promised Nari Nyay Guarantee for women under which women will get Rs 8,333 per month if voted to power at the Centre.





He said no governments in the country had implemented welfare schemes that benefitted such a large number of women earlier and urged women voters to elect Congress candidates to avail these benefits in a smooth and transparent manner.



