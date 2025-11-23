Danam Nagender Seeks More Time to Reply to Disqualification Notice

Hyderabad: Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender has written to Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar seeking additional time to respond to the disqualification notice served on him. The notice pertains to the petition filed against MLAs who allegedly defected from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the Congress.



This is the third notice issued to Nagender, after he failed to reply to the previous two. The Speaker had earlier issued notices to 10 MLAs accused of switching from BRS to Congress. Of them, eight have already submitted their responses and the inquiry into their replies has been completed.

However, Danam Nagender and former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari are yet to respond to the notices. Both have now sought more time to file their explanations.