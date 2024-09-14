Damodar for Strengthening Medical Infra

Hyderabad:Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Friday emphasised the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen medical infrastructure, during various meetings in Sangareddy on Friday. He inspected the construction of a nursing college in Jogipet and directed officials to ensure that the building was ready to conduct classes for the upcoming academic year. He also reviewed the arrangements for hostel facilities at the local RDO office.

At a review meeting with representatives from large enterprises, Rajanarsimha urged them to allocate 2 per cent of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for medical infrastructure development in Sangareddy. He advised the representatives to take responsibility for completing projects.



Later in the day, the minister attended the constituency-level best teacher awards ceremony in Andole, Medak district, to felicitate outstanding teachers from nine mandals. The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to healthcare and education, announcing the construction of a ₹50-crore modern hospital in Andole. He assured that health cards would be provided to teachers, reinforcing the government’s focus on both sectors.

