Damodar For Policy To Regulate Organ Transplant Costs

HYDERABAD: Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha has expressed concern over the high cost of organ transplant procedures in private hospitals and urged hospital managements to regulate prices to make treatment affordable for the public.

He was speaking at a review meeting with private hospital representatives at the Secretariat to discuss policy formulation under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA) and the implementation of the Clinical Establishments Act.

The minister directed officials to simplify procedures to encourage organ donation and asked for an action plan to position Telangana as a model state in organ transplant treatment. Officials and hospital representatives also deliberated on a comprehensive policy to strengthen the implementation of organ donation laws.

Hospital representatives responded positively to the minister’s suggestions. He emphasised the need for special measures to ensure donated organs are not wasted and instructed officials to draft new guidelines for patients from abroad seeking transplants in Telangana.

The minister added that steps are already underway to regulate treatment tariffs in private hospitals so that medical expenses do not become a burden for ordinary citizens.