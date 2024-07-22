Dammaiguda Municipality Commissioner in ACB net

Hyderabad: ACB officials caught Dammaiguda municipal commissioner red-handedly while accepting bribe on Monday.



The officer identified as S Raja Mallaiah, demanded Rs 50,000 and accepted Rs 30,000 from the complainant Eneyshetty Sudharshan.

He demanded the bribe to process the filing of counter on behalf of Dammaiguda Municipality and send it standing council, in order to cancel the injunction order, obtained by the neighbour of the complainant, a release from the ACB said.



