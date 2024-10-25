Damage caused to chartered flight parked at Begumpet airport, Probe begins

Hyderabad: The city police on Friday initiated a detailed probe into the damage caused to a chartered flight parked at the Begumpet airport. The flight belongs to the Apollo Hospitals, according to police.

The Begumpet police received a complaint from the Apollo Hospitals Chief Security Officer, Jagajith Singh on Friday in which he stated that the wires of the flight were damaged by unknown persons. Based on Singh’s complaint, the police booked a case under the relevant provisions of BNS and initiated the investigation.

According to police, the flight was parked at the Begumpet airport for the last few months and the damage to its wires came to light on Friday only when the staff noticed it.

When contacted, Begumpet Sub-Inspector T Sreedhar told Deccan Chronicle that a complaint was received from Singh stating that the flight wires were damaged. Accordingly, the police examined the flight at the Begumpet airport to know the exact reasons.

“We will also collect the footage of the surveillance cameras installed at the airport to know the persons behind it,” another police official said.

After commercial air operations were shifted to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad in March 2008, the Begumpet airport is mainly used for attending to emergency services in wake of natural calamities apart from attending to aviation training and chartered flight operations.

Given its proximity to the city, most chartered flights are parked at the Begumpet airport to enable politicians and businessmen reach their destinations without getting stuck in traffic jams.