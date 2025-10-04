Dalit Woman Dies Fighting Love Betrayal

Hyderabad: A Dalit woman who had been staging a protest for three months in front of a police constable’s residence, accusing him of cheating her on the pretext of love and marriage, died under suspicious circumstances in Gadwal district on Saturday. Following the incident, Jogulamba Gadwal superintendent of police (SP) T. Srinivasa Rao suspended the constable, Raghunath Goud, and directed that a case be registered against him.

According to the police, Raghunath, a constable from Chinnonipalli village in Gattu mandal, had a relationship with Priyanka, a Dalit woman, since their college days. He reportedly promised to marry her, but later began avoiding her after securing the job. When Priyanka pressed him to inform his family about the marriage, he allegedly blocked her calls and stopped meeting her.

Seeking justice, Priyanka began staging a sit-in protest in front of Raghunath’s house at Chinnonipalli village three months ago. Residents said she had continued her protest daily despite repeated pleas to return home. “On Saturday, she came to the residence and suddenly collapsed. She was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead,” police said.

SP Srinivasa Rao said that the constable was being held responsible for Priyanka’s death and that stringent action would follow. “Constable Raghunath Goud has been suspended and remanded. Strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for the death of Dalit woman Priyanka,” he said.

Police said that Raghunath had allegedly exploited Priyanka under the pretext of love and later refused to marry her. The SP also stated proceedings for Raghunath’s dismissal from service have been initiated. Priyanka’s death has triggered outrage in Gadwal district, with local Dalit organisations demanding a detailed inquiry and stringent punishment for the accused.