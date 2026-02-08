 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Dalit Boy’s House Torched After Inter-Caste Marriage In Mancherial

Telangana
8 Feb 2026 11:10 PM IST

The accused allegedly poured kerosene on Surender’s house and set it ablaze on Saturday. No one was present inside the house at the time of the incident: Police

Dalit Boy’s House Torched After Inter-Caste Marriage In Mancherial
x
Representational Image — DC File

ADILABAD: The Mancherial police have registered cases and arrested three persons after a bridegroom’s house was set on fire following an inter-caste marriage in Dampur village of Bheemaram mandal in Mancherial district.

According to police, the incident occurred after a woman from a BC community married Surender, a Dalit youth. The accused were identified as the woman’s father Cheruku Laxman and her brothers Anji and Sampath.

Police said the accused allegedly poured kerosene on Surender’s house and set it ablaze on Saturday. No one was present inside the house at the time of the incident.

Based on a complaint lodged by Surender’s parents, cases were registered against the three under relevant sections of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other provisions of law. All three were arrested, police said.

Officials said further investigation into the incident is under way.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Mancherial district dalit youth inter-caste marriage Adilabad news police registered a case three arrested 
India Southern States Telangana Adilabad 
Pillalamarri Srinivas
About the AuthorPillalamarri Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X