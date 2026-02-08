Dalit Boy’s House Torched After Inter-Caste Marriage In Mancherial

ADILABAD: The Mancherial police have registered cases and arrested three persons after a bridegroom’s house was set on fire following an inter-caste marriage in Dampur village of Bheemaram mandal in Mancherial district.

According to police, the incident occurred after a woman from a BC community married Surender, a Dalit youth. The accused were identified as the woman’s father Cheruku Laxman and her brothers Anji and Sampath.

Police said the accused allegedly poured kerosene on Surender’s house and set it ablaze on Saturday. No one was present inside the house at the time of the incident.

Based on a complaint lodged by Surender’s parents, cases were registered against the three under relevant sections of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other provisions of law. All three were arrested, police said.

Officials said further investigation into the incident is under way.