Daily wages of Home Guards to increase: Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: The state government has allocated Rs.10,188 crore for the law and home department in the Budget presented on Wednesday up Rs.624 crore from last year.

The allocations focus on the development of the Young Indian Police Residential School for children of police personnel and the Mitra app. The daily wage of home guards would be increased from Rs.921 to Rs.1,000.

Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said in his Budget speech that the protection of justice and the legal system was crucial for the successful implementation of development and welfare programmes. The government was focusing primarily on technology-based policing and developing infrastructure to provide transparent, friendly, fast, and efficient services to the public.

The Young India Police Residential School in Manchirevula, Rangareddy district, will be modelled after Sainik schools. This school will be equipped with international standard infrastructure, sports facilities, and accommodation amenities.

“The school will offer admissions not only for the children of police personnel but also for the children of fallen police heroes, fire services, excise, special protection, and prison department staff, ensuring a quality education for all,” Bhatti said.

Focusing on the financial well being of home guards, the Budget would be utilised for increasing the daily wage of home guards at the field level from Rs.921 to Rs.1,000. Additionally, in the event of a natural death or accidental death while on duty, the families of Home Guards would receive an ex gratia of Rs.5 lakh.

As part of the initiative to establish a drug-free Telangana, the state IT Department and the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) are collaboratively developing the Mitra App. This app enables parents and teachers to identify early behavioural indicators of drug use among students, allowing for timely intervention.

Utilising artificial intelligence, the app is currently being used in 1,000 schools across the city. The government plans to expand the app's services statewide.