DA case booked against Rangareddy district Additional Collector

Telangana
M Srinivas
22 Oct 2024 10:28 AM GMT
DA case booked against Rangareddy district Additional Collector
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a case of disproportionate assets against Rangareddy district Additional Collector, Land Revenue, M. Venkata Bhoopal Reddy following allegations of possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs.5.05 crore. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case of disproportionate assets (DA) to the legal sources of income against Rangareddy district Additional Collector, Land Revenue, M. Venkata Bhoopal Reddy following allegations of possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs.5.05 crore.

Separate teams of ACB conducted searches at four other places apart from the main house of Reddy and his close relatives and found movable and immovable properties all worth about Rs.5.05 crore. The value of the properties mentioned is as per documentation value and the actual value is far higher in the open market, according to ACB officials.


M Srinivas
