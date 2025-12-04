DA Case Booked against Ranga Reddy District Land Survey Records AD

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday booked a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against K. Srinivasulu, an Assistant Director (AD) of Land and Survey Records in Ranga Reddy district.

The case was registered against Srinivas, a resident of My Home Bhooja Apartments, Raidurgam, as he has acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service.

As this is an offence punishable under Section 13(1) (b) and 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act-1988, searches were conducted on Thursday at his house and half dozen other places belonging to his relatives, friends, benamis and other associates.

During the searches, documents relating to a flat at My Home Bhooja in Raidurgam, a food processing unit and rice mill at Narayanpet district, 11 acres of agricultural land in Karnataka, 11 acres of agricultural land in Anathapur, four plots in Mahabubnagar and three plots in Narayanpet district were found.

During the searches, net cash of Rs.5 lakh, gold ornaments weighing 1.6 kg approximately, silver articles weighing around 770 gms, were also found in addition to two cars. The market value of the movable as well as immovable properties may be many times higher than the document value.

Further verification of additional assets is underway. The case is under investigation.