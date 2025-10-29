Cyclone-Induced Rains Hit Telangana

Hyderabad: Heavy rain lashed Hyderabad and several districts of Telangana on Tuesday as outer bands of Cyclonic Montha, which had its landfall near Kakinada in AP, swept across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the storm moves moves inland, Telangana is likely to receive widespread rainfall.

On Tuesday, Downpours caused waterlogging in parts of Kukatpally, Miyapur, Nizampet, Alwal, and Kapra in the city. Across the state, Mominpet (Vikarabad) received 42 mm of rain. The Telangana Development and Planning Society (TGDPS) recorded intense, localised showers in multiple mandals, indicating that the cyclone’s moisture-laden feeder bands have already begun triggering strong inland rainfall.

Vikarabad was followed by Manneguda (38.5 mm) in the same district. Amrabad (Nagarkurnool) logged 34.3 mm, Theldevrapalle (Nalgonda) 33.5 mm, and Gundla Machanur (Hathnoora, Sangareddy) 31.8 mm. Several other locations in Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Kamareddy, and Sangareddy districts recorded between 17 mm and 29 mm.

An orange alert has been issued for Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Warangal. A yellow alert — indicating heavy rain at isolated places — covers Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhongir.

In Hyderabad, the sky remained overcast through the day, and moderate to heavy spells were reported by evening. The IMD forecast for the next 24 hours warns of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places, misty mornings, and lower night temperatures. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 29°C and 21°C respectively.

Residents have been advised to remain indoors during intense spells and avoid unnecessary travel. Disaster response teams have been placed on high alert as the cyclone’s outer circulation is likely to continue influencing Telangana’s weather over the next two days.