Cyclone Ditwah: Temperature in Telangana May Dip to Single Digit

Hyderabad: Strong cold weather conditions might prevail in north and central Telangana on the night of November 28 to 30 as the temperatures might drop up to nine to 11 degrees Celsius and again up to 11 to 14 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad in the next three days.

Owing to the impact of cyclone Ditwah, the south and east Telangana might receive rains during December 2 and 5. Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri - Kothagudem, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Mahabubnagar might register light to moderate rains.

Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Yadadri - Bhongir, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Gadwal, Hyderabad, Medchal, Siddipet and Sangareddy might get light rains.