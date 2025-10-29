Cyclone Disrupts Flights, Trains to AP

Hyderabad: Cyclone Montha has disrupted air and rail transport to Andhra Pradesh, forcing the cancellation of several flights and trains bound for coastal cities, including Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, and Vijayawada.

Airline officials announced on Tuesday that flights from the Shamshabad airport were cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. IndiGo and Air India Express cancelled 18 departures and 17 arrivals scheduled for the day. Airline authorities said passengers were informed in advance about the cancellations.

The cyclone has impacted 165 trains overall so far — of which 122 have been cancelled, eight diverted, and 29 rescheduled, said the South Central Railways.

For passenger convenience, SCR has also set up helpline numbers 040–27786170, 040–27786140 and 040–27781765.

Railway authorities said passengers holding reserved tickets will be informed via SMS alerts in case of train cancellations, diversions, or rescheduling. For online ticket holders, refunds will be automatically credited to their accounts. Passengers with physical tickets can claim refunds at the reservation counters within three days of cancellation. Those who miss this window can approach the Chief Commercial Manager (Claims) office for assistance.

A senior SCR official said, “All departures have been placed on high alert, and every station is prepared to handle the situation even if conditions worsen. As of now, everything is under control, and the cyclone’s intensity is moderate.”

At an emergency meeting on Tuesday, SCR general manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava reviewed preparedness and passenger safety.

He directed officials to deploy essential materials to vulnerable sections. He instructed teams to closely monitor the cyclone’s path, coordinate with state government and NDRF officials, and ensure patrolling of tracks in potentially affected areas. He ordered the posting of stationary watchmen at vulnerable bridges and other sensitive points to provide real-time updates on ground conditions.