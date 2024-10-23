Six Trains to Hyderabad Cancelled Amid Cyclone Warnings

HYDERABAD: With cyclone Dana likely to make a landfall in Odisha on Thursday night, the East Coast railway (ECR) has cancelled 18 trains in the region as a precautionary measure.

Of them , six were scheduled to touch Hyderabad and Secunderabad, which have since been cancelled. They include:

12703 Howrah-Secunderabad (departure from Howrah on October 24 at 8:35 am and arrival at Secunderabad at 10:35 am the next day);

18045 Shalimar Hyderabad (departure from Shalimar on October 24 at 11:25 am and arrival at Hyderabad at 05:15 pm the next day);

18046 Hyderabad - Shalimar (departure from Hyderabad on October 24 at 9:50 am and arrival at Shalimar at 04:05 pm the next day);

17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad (departure on October 25 from Bhubaneswar at 07:10 am and arrival at Secunderabad at 9 am the next day);

12513 Secunderabad- Silchar (cancelled due to want of rake, the train would have left Secunderabad on October 26 at 04:35 pm and arrive at Silchar at 04:30 am on the third day);

03430 Malda Town - Secunderabad (departure from Malda Town on October 29 at 06:10 pm and arrival at Secunderabad at 4 am on the third day)

Meanwhile, South Central Railway (SCR) has set up additional helpline numbers at important railway stations for providing information regarding cancellation and diversions of trains.

Hyderabad: 9063330400

Secunderabad: 040-27786140, 27786170

Kazipet: 070-27782660, 0870-2576430

Khammam: 7815955306

Warangal: 9063324898.

East Coast Railway has cancelled several trains due to Cyclone Dana. The railway department informed that slip coaches between Kacheguda and Yelahanka for train no. 17603 (Kacheguda to Vasco de Gama) will not run on October 25. Similarly, the returning train, 17604 from Yelahanka to Kacheguda will not run on October 27.



