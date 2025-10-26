Cyclists Attend Cyclothon with Enthusiasm in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Around 380 cyclists and 100 police personnel participated in `Cyclothon` as a part of `Police Commemoration Week` organized by Hyderabad police in association with HCL on Sunday.

Cyclothon proceeded from People's Plaza to Seven Tombs in Tolichowki. As many as 380 cyclists and 100 police officers and staff enthusiastically participated in it. The event was organized as per directions of Director-General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy, and Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, Central Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police, K. Shilpavalli.Speaking on the occasion, Shilpavalli thanked the HCL management and Hyderabad cyclists for organizing Cyclothon in collaboration with the police department in memory of the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.She also requested everyone to participate in large numbers and make the "Mega Blood Donation Camp," being organized in all zones of Hyderabad on Monday. The DCP further requested that any suspicious activity be immediately reported to Dial 100 or the local police station. "We can build a safe and crime-free society only with public cooperation," she added.