Cycling Tracks Turn Popular in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is experiencing a surge in cycling popularity, with thousands of residents now adopting it as a weekend hobby or competitive sport. A city-based startup has even urged the Prime Minister to implement a nationwide cycling policy and establish robust cycling infrastructure.

Over the past decade, Hyderabad has witnessed significant growth in its cycling culture. The 45-km cycling track along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) attracts cycling enthusiasts every weekend who engage in long-distance rides. However, experts emphasise the urgent need for additional cycling infrastructure beyond the existing ORR track. Although the previous government promised 300 km of cycling paths, only around 45 km have materialised so far.

Sunil Kumar, who took up cycling five years ago, emphasised the importance of government involvement. "The state government should partner actively to position Hyderabad among globally recognised cycling-friendly cities. Promoting Non-Motorised Transportation and expanding bicycle lanes is crucial," he said.

D.V. Manohar, chairman of the Hyderabad Bicycling Club and first vice-president of the World Cycling Alliance in Brussels, noted that the club boasts 21,000 members who cycle for health, leisure, and environmental reasons. To encourage more people to cycle, the club introduced a successful bicycle hiring scheme.

“The club’s main hub is at Palapitta Cycling Park (PCP), opposite Botanical Garden in Kondapur, spread over 37 acres of forest land, featuring a lake and wildlife including peacocks and ducks. Additional popular cycling spots include the picturesque routes around Hussainsagar at Necklace Road and the trails in Gachibowli,” Manohar explained.

Highlighting recent developments, Manohar stated, "I recently submitted recommendations for national cycling policies. The Central government's initiative to establish a 'Carbon Trading Exchange' is promising. Companies and organisations promoting cycling within their premises will earn points exchangeable on this platform, thereby incentivising eco-friendly practices."