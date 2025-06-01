Cycle Rally Aims for Fit India

Warangal: The District Youth Officer, Chintala Anvesh, inaugurated “Fit India–Sundays on Cycle” rally here on Sunday. Addressing participants at the launch on Hunter Road, Anvesh noted that cycling helps reduce stress and anxiety while boosting cardiovascular health.

Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in association with the My Bharat Organisation, AJ Pedals, and Tri-City Riders, the rally drew students, youth, cycling enthusiasts, health workers, and local residents. Riders set off from Hunter Road and proceeded along the City Circuit, to spread awareness about healthy lifestyles and environmental conservation through cycling.

“Such programmes not only foster healthy habits among youth but also instill patriotism and social responsibility,” Anvesh said. He added that cycling, as a sustainable mode of transport, helps reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion. “It also promotes community engagement and offers a sense of freedom, making it a complete activity for a healthier and happier life,” he noted.

Organisers plan to hold similar events in the future to further promote health and environmental protection. Those present at the launch included Tri-City Riders president Chandrasekhar; AJ Pedals representatives Jayanth, Avinash, and Nikhil; and NSS students from KITS Warangal, among others.