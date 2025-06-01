Cycle Race As Tribute To Indian Army

Hyderabad: More than 200 cyclists participated in a race organised by Hyderabad Cycling Revolution (HCR) at Narsingi Cycling Track on Sunday as a tribute to the Indian armed forces on the Word Bicycle Day 2025.

They were joined by children, who were seen dressed in Army fatigues, holding mini National Flags. The salute formation ride and march past were highlights of the day. The event ended with a felicitation ceremony for the military personnel, to whom the participants offered gratitude letters.

Military veterans and serving officers attended the event, where Maj. Gen. Dr A.V.K. Mohan (retd), was the chief guest. Maj. Gen. Dr Mohan (retd) is an adventure sports enthusiast and has, among others, competed cycling expeditions from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Bhuj to Guwahati.