Cyberfrauds Target People With Emotional Blackmail

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has warned citizens to remain vigilant as cybercriminals are now targeting not just individuals but also their family members.

“They are impersonating police or CBI officers and falsely accusing sons or daughters of involvement in serious crimes such as money laundering or human trafficking,” said Shikha Goel, Director, TGCSB.

Using psychological pressure and fear of arrest, the fraudsters compel victims to transfer large sums of money, she added.

In one recent case, a senior citizen from Hyderabad lost `1.50 crore in a so-called “digital arrest” scam executed using similar tactics.

Cybercriminals contact victims through phone calls or WhatsApp video calls, posing as police or CBI officials. They falsely claim that the victim’s Aadhaar or bank account is linked to money laundering, human trafficking, or organ transplantation crimes.

They then threaten immediate arrest to induce fear and isolation, eventually extorting money under the pretext of “verification” or “bail charges.”

The TGCSB said police never ask for money for verification, investigation, or bail, and there is no legal provision for digital arrest under any law, It also asked people against sharing personal or banking details with unknown callers and warned against joining suspicious video calls claiming to be from police or government agencies.