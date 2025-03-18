Cybercrooks con woman of Rs 1.97L with AI voice

Hyderabad:Cybercrooks reportedly used artificial intelligence to dupe a 72-year-old homemaker in the city of Rs 1.97 lakh. They reportedly used AI to mimic the voice of the victim's sister to make her part with the money.

According to the city cybercrime unit (CCCU) the victim received a message over a social messaging app from the mobile number of her sister-in-law, who resides in New Jersey. The message requested transfer of some money. To confirm that it was a genuine message, the victim called the number she believed to be that of her sister-in-law.

In response, she reportedly heard her sister-in-law saying ‘yes’. Cyberpolice suspected that this was an AI-generated voice.

“Believing it to be genuine, the victim transferred Rs 1.97 lakh. Later, the victim realised that it was a fraudulent request and she subsequently filed a complaint," CCCU ACP R.G. Siva Maruthi said.

Voice fraud alert



Cybercrime police issued an alert and provided advise on how to deal with suspicious calls

Fraudsters use AI-generated voices to impersonate family members, request money.



If a call, or a response, sounds unnatural or only has short, robotic responses, be suspicious.



Scammers are known to create urgency and pressure victims into making quick payments.



Always call the person directly on a known number before sending any money.



Don't respond to unknown or suspicious calls and don't share verification code with anyone



Switch on two-factor authentication (2FA) in the WhatsApp account.



Report and block any number if the message or call is suspicious or asks for money.



Fraudsters may send fake links that compromise security. If you don't know the sender, don't open the link.



If a user suspects the WhatsApp account has been compromised, contact WhatsApp support immediately.



Report fraud to local authorities and bank immediately.



Victims of cybercrime, dial 1930 or visit www.cybercrime.gov.in.



In case of any cyberfraud emergency, call or WhatsApp 8712665171.

