Cybercriminals Increasingly Using Fake Accounts to Harass Girls

Hyderabad: Smartphones are now turning into a curse in the hands of many girls as cybercriminals were harassing them using fake accounts.

As social media usage has increased manifold, the connections forming with strangers are dragging youth into unimaginable dangers. In recent times, such incidents have come to the notice of police more frequently.

In a post on ‘X’, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the cybercriminals were setting up fake accounts using photos of handsome young men or film actors as profile pictures, and sending friend requests to girls on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Attracted by their sweet talk, some girls were blindly trusting them and sharing their personal photos and videos. The moment they send them, those strangers turn into monsters, holding onto those materials and resorting to blackmail. They morph them and harass the victims, demanding money or physical meetings.

Out of fear that their honor will be lost, some girls, unable to tell anyone at home, are shelling out whatever money is demanded while enduring severe mental distress. Unable to bear this harassment, some are even taking their own lives.

"My request to girls is that if they face any such problem or injustice online, don't be afraid at all. Don't give in to the blackmailing by those cybercriminals, and don't take their own lives. Tell your parents or friends about it immediately," he said.

"Without slightest hesitation, call Dial 100 and inform the police. The police will always stand by you as support,” Sajjanar said.

Parents too should spend some time with their children, keeping an eye on what they are doing online and who they are talking to. Cybercriminals shouldn't be under the illusion that using fake profiles, fake numbers, and VPNs will make it impossible for the police to catch them.

“No matter where you are, we can track you down and take legal action. I urge girls to stay vigilant on social media and, if any injustice happens, they must come forward courageously to lodge a complaint,” he added.