Cybercriminal involved in nationwide investment scam held

Karimnagar: The Cyber Crime Police of Karimnagar on Saturday arrested a cybercriminal implicated in a nationwide investment scam promising high returns. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K. Narasimha Reddy, the case surfaced when a Karimnagar resident fell victim to a deceptive social media advertisement on Instagram.

Initially, the victim invested ₹1,000 and received ₹2,000 in return, convincing him to invest further. Over time, he borrowed and transferred ₹40.9 lakh into the fraudster’s accounts. Realising the scam only in August 2024, the victim reported the incident to the Cyber Crime Helpline (1930).

Police traced the funds to a bank account in Gujarat opened under the name “VNB Home Care” in ARBL Bank. Acting on a warrant, the accused – identified as Nitin Devchand Bhai Gajera – was apprehended in Surat on March 27 and produced before the Karimnagar court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Investigators found that the suspect had targeted victims across multiple states, including Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Kerala. Authorities have cautioned the public to be wary of suspicious investment schemes online and to avoid downloading unknown files or sharing personal information.