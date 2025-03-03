Cybercrime Unit Arrests Fraudster for Gold Scam in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city cybercrime unit (CCCU) arrested Jale Chandra Shekhar Reddy of Saroornagar for defrauding a 73-year-old city resident on the pretext of selling gold, then costing Rs 80,000 for 10 grams, at a lower price.



The victim in his complaint that he received a call from the fraudster in December 2024 who offered to sell him the gold at Rs 50,000 for 10 grams. To gain his confidence, the fraudster mentioned the names of some people that the victim knew. This led the victim to trust the fraudster, said CCS DCP Dara Kavitha.

Chandra Shekhar Reddy told the victim not to discuss the deal with anyone. Believing the fraudster, the victim transferred Rs 5 lakh into different bank accounts provided by the accused to purchase gold.

After that, the fraudster postponed the delivery of the gold, citing various excuses. Then he began asking for more money to deliver the gold, the DCP said. The fraudster later cut off all contact, after which the victim approached the police.



