Cybercrime sleuths recover Rs 11.55 lakh lost by woman to online fraud

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime unit resolved a case involving a fraudulent online transaction that resulted in a loss of Rs 11.55 lakh from a victim's bank account. The incident was reported through the National Cyber Reporting Portal (NCRP) after the victim discovered the unauthorized transactions. Upon receiving the complaint, the cybercrime police advised the victim to submit a ticket with her bank regarding the fraudulent activity. In response, bank authorities confirmed that the transaction had been made through a merchant to a payment gateway. Police asked the bank to block the transaction. The amount was sent back to the victim’s bank account by October 14.



