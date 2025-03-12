Cybercrime Rescue: 23 Telugu Victims to Arrive in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Around 23 people from Telangana, who were among the Indians repatriated to New Delhi after being rescued from cyberfraud cafes in Thailand on Monday, will arrive in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The Indians were lured to Thailand with fake job offers and forced to engage in cybercrime operations, primarily near the Myanmar-Thailand border. They were freed from illegal call centres by the Myanmar Army. The rescued persons were taken to Mae Sot City in Thailand and later flown to New Delhi by an Indian Air Force aircraft.

The 23 rescued persons, included those from Karimnagar, Hyderabad, Nizamabad and other areas.

Attempts to get more details from the family members of victims proved futile. "We have suffered a lot due to my husband being trapped by cyber criminals. Social stigma is haunting us. We cannot share any information,” said the wife of a victim, who is a teacher by profession.

K. Madhukar Reddy, a victim, turned into a saviour for Indian nationals. Hailing from Karimnagar, Madhukar moved to Dubai for a high-paying job. After working in Dubai for some time, he was shifted to a remote place on the Myanmar-Thai border, where he realised he was a victim of cyber slavery.

His constant appeals to the Indian officials alerted them, further helping them rescue the nationals. The rescue was facilitated by the Myanmar, Thailand and Indian embassies in coordination with local governments.

After their arrival in Delhi, Telangana Resident Commissioner Dr Gaurav Uppal will facilitate their travel to Hyderabad. He was not available for comment.