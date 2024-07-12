Cybercrime police helping recover lost money fast

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime police prevented a suspicious money transaction of Rs 17.45 lakh from a doctor's account within 22 minutes after receiving a complaint in connection with an online fraud.

On July 9, the approached the cybercrime police and NCRP officer Md. Javeed immediately registered it in the portal and took up the issue with the victim’s bank, which blocked multiple transactions to a combined total of Rs 17.45 lakh by freezing them.

On July 11, a private approached the cybercrime police station, which registered an online complaint in the NCRP portal. The bank also blocked the transactions worth Rs 3.79 lakh within 21 minutes.

In another complaint, a private employee approached the cybercrime police where the night duty police officer sent a notice to a merchant and blocked a transaction. The merchant replied that the refund amount would be credited to the source account within 7-10 working days.

Cybercrme DCP D. Kavitha said that the first hour after a cyber-incident, the golden hour, was critical and greatly increased chances of recovering the money.

Kavitha further stated that most of the cybercrimes can be prevented with presence of mind. Beware of FedEx, BSNL and TRAI fraud calls, she said.