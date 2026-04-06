Cybercrime, drugs major challenges for police: DGP

NALGONDA: DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy on Monday said rising cybercrime and drug-related offences remain major challenges for police in protecting the public.

The Director General of Police made the remarks after inaugurating the District police office and Bharosa Centre in Bhongir of Yadadri-Bhongir district. He said police personnel must upgrade their technical skills to tackle cyber offences and step up enforcement against drug abuse, which is on the rise, police said.

Shivadhar Reddy also directed officers not to compromise on maintaining law and order under any circumstances.

Police said Bharosa Centres would continue to support victims of sexual offences and domestic violence from FIR registration to court proceedings, including counselling and medical assistance.

Mahesh Bhagavath, district collector Anurag Jayanthi and superintendent of police Akanksh Yadav were present.