Cybercrime Complaints and Losses Decline in Telangana in Early 2025

Telangana has reported a notable decline in cybercrime activity during the first four months of 2025, according to the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB). Both the volume of cybercrime complaints and the associated financial losses have dropped significantly compared to the same period in 2024, marking a sharp contrast to the national upward trend.



From January to April 2025, cybercrime complaints in the state saw an 11 per cent reduction compared to the corresponding months in 2024. Additionally, when measured against the September–December 2024 quarter, there was a further 5.5 per cent decline. Across the country, by contrast, cybercrime complaints surged by 28 per cent over the same time frame.

























Financial losses reported due to cybercrimes also dropped significantly—down by 19 per cent from January to April 2025 compared to the same period the previous year. This marks a reduction of over 30 per cent from the preceding quarter (September–December 2024). Nationally, financial damages from cybercrimes rose by 12 per cent during this period.



Another area of improvement has been the recovery of defrauded money. Telangana increased its recovery rate from 13 per cent in 2024 to 16 per cent in 2025, reflecting enhanced cooperation between the police, banks, and digital platforms.



Preliminary data from May 2025 suggests the downward trend is continuing, with both complaint volumes and financial losses showing a decline over May 2024 figures.



The state also witnessed a jump in enforcement efficiency. The number of FIRs registered rose from 6,763 in early 2024 to 7,575 in 2025, improving the FIR conversion rate from 18 per cent to 19 per cent. Arrests nearly tripled—from 230 in early 2024 to 626 in 2025. The number of PT (prisoner transit) warrants executed increased from 53 to 89, indicating stronger interstate and inter-district coordination.



Director Goel emphasized that the TGCSB's streamlined processes, stronger collaboration with district police units, and adoption of analytics-driven tracking tools have led to faster action, more case closures, and a stronger deterrent against cybercriminals. TGCSB Director Shikha Goel attributed the positive trend in Telangana to a multipronged strategy involving public awareness campaigns, swift response mechanisms, inter-agency coordination, and data-driven enforcement measures.




