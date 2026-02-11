Cybercops Nab 5 for Duping Woman of Rs 1.08 Lakh

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested five men for running fake online loan schemes by impersonating Mudra Loan officials.

The accused — Bochu Arun, Gadam Bharath, Samara Tirupati, Velpugonda Tharun and Chukka Shyam, all from Warangal district — allegedly cheated a 36‑year‑old Hyderabad woman of Rs 1,08,274. She had responded to an Instagram loan advertisement in November 2025 and was contacted by a caller posing as “Kila Pavan Kumar” from Mudra loan services.

The fraudster claimed a Rs 3 lakh loan had been sanctioned and demanded payments under various heads, including insurance and TDS. Despite transferring over Rs 1 lakh, the victim was pressed for more money even after seeking cancellation.

DCP V. Arvind Babu said the gang operated from rented flats in Kolkata and Delhi, running fake call centres with SIM cards, mobiles, bank accounts and UPI IDs provided by organisers. Each member allegedly made 180–200 calls a day and earned a 30 per cent commission.

Police seized eight mobile phones and 10 SIM cards. Efforts are on to trace the money trail, freeze accounts and nab absconding associates.