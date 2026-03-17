Cyberbullying: Two Arrested for Harassing Actress Renu Desai

Hyderabbad: Cyberabad cybercrime police have arrested two men for allegedly targeting actress and filmmaker Renu Desai with obscene and abusive comments on social media.

The arrests follow Desai’s complaint that four accounts had subjected her to sustained harassment, using vulgar language and spreading false propaganda. She noted the abuse intensified after she spoke publicly on social issues, including her views on street dogs.

Investigators used digital forensics to identify and detain two suspects, while efforts continue to trace the others.

A case has been registered under the IT Act, and police warned that anonymity online offers no protection from legal consequences, especially in cases involving harassment of women and public figures.

The action comes shortly after Desai released a video vowing legal action against trolls. She has faced repeated online abuse since her divorce from actor Pawan Kalyan. The crackdown reflects Telangana’s zero-tolerance approach to cyberbullying, with similar arrests in cases involving other celebrities such as television presenter Anasuya.