Cyberabad Police Advise WFH as Heavy Rains Persist

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police on Friday issued a situation report and advisory following a night of persistent moderate to heavy rains. The advisory cautioned that similar weather is likely to continue through the day, coinciding with the peak effect of the cyclone, for which a yellow to orange alert has been sounded.

The authorities have advised organizations to consider work-from-home arrangements to prioritize employee safety, reduce traffic congestion, and ensure smooth emergency services.

Police said that the Traffic Control Room is closely monitoring the situation, while Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams are on standby. Commuters have been urged to plan their travel carefully in view of the possibilities of waterlogging, slow-moving, and congested traffic.

The advisory also asked citizens and organizations to continue monitoring official weather updates and exercise caution.