 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Cyberabad Traffic Police Apprehend 478 for Drunk Driving

Telangana
DC Correspondent
10 March 2025 12:30 AM IST

Around 40 offenders were caught with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 to 500 micrograms of alchol per 100 ml of blood

Cyberabad Traffic Police Apprehend 478 for Drunk Driving
x
(Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police apprehended 478 persons during checks for drunk driving on Saturday night. Of them, 388 were two-wheeler riders, 17 driving three-wheelers, 70 were at the wheel of four-wheelers and three were heavy vehicle drivers.

Around 40 offenders were caught with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 to 500 micrograms of alchol per 100 ml of blood. Three had BAC levels above 500/100 ml.

All those caught will be produced before a court, a police statement said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
telangana Telangana news Cyberabad traffic police 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X