Cyberabad Traffic Police Apprehend 478 for Drunk Driving

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police apprehended 478 persons during checks for drunk driving on Saturday night. Of them, 388 were two-wheeler riders, 17 driving three-wheelers, 70 were at the wheel of four-wheelers and three were heavy vehicle drivers.

Around 40 offenders were caught with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 to 500 micrograms of alchol per 100 ml of blood. Three had BAC levels above 500/100 ml.

All those caught will be produced before a court, a police statement said.