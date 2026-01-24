Cyberabad She Teams Rescue 337 Kids

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad She Teams police said they had booked 55 persons for indecent acts in public, during 176 decoy operations across the commissionerate between January 17 and 23. Petty cases were booked against 45 of them, while the remaining were counselled. The teams also received 18 complaints from women through various channels during the period.

As part of Operation Smile-XII, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) rescued 337 children – 329 boys and eight girls –from different locations across Cyberabad. Officials said efforts were also made to address family disputes, with 30 cases of marital discord taken up at family counselling centres and CDEW Centres.

The AHTU and SHE teams also conducted awareness programmes at multiple locations, sensitising about 4,260 participants on issues such as human and child trafficking, eve-teasing, cyber harassment, child marriage, child labour, stalking, begging, cyber fraud, and emergency helpline services.