Cyberabad SHE Teams Nab 79 Persons for Indulging in Indecent Acts

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SHE teams conducted 128 decoy operations and caught 79 persons red-handed while indulging in indecent acts at public places. Petty cases booked in 79 cases and counselled the remaining persons. The SHE teams also received 18 complaints from women victims through various modes.

Efforts were made to reunite 30 couples after settling family disputes at the family counseling and Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW) centres, Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women and Child Safety Wing, K Srujana, said.

As part of preventive and awareness measures from November 15 to 21, the AHTU and SHE teams conducted awareness programs across various locations in Cyberabad and around 286 members participated, who were given awareness on human and child trafficking, eve teasing, social media harassment, child marriages, child rights, child labour, stalking, begging, cyber bullying, cyber frauds etc apart from women help line 181, Child help line 1098, Dial 100 importance, Crimes 1930 and others topics etc.

Under the Children and Youth Forum’s Suraksha Kavach program, the Cyberabad Women and Children Safety Wing in association with SCSC have conducted an engaging and age-appropriate safety awareness session for 230 grade three students at a private school.

The session introduced the theme “Being Good, Being Safe”, helping young learners to understand essential safety habits through interactive activities and simple, relatable examples. The interaction helped students understand that the police are friendly protectors they can trust.

The students’ enthusiasm, curiosity and thoughtful questions made the session truly meaningful. Creating awareness from an early age empowers children to make safe choices and contributes to a safer community.