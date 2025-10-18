SHE Teams Nab 44 People for Indecent Acts

Hyderabad: The SHE Teams of Cyberabad conducted 135 decoy operations and 44 persons were caught red-handed while indulging in indecent acts at public places.

Petty cases were booked in all 44 cases and counseling sessions were held for all the respondents. The SHE Teams also received 12 complaints from women victims through various modes. As part of preventive and awareness measures, 72 awareness programs were conducted at different locations and three counseling sessions were organized at the Women and Children Safety Wing, said Srujana Karnam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Women and Child Safety Wing.

In the family counselling centre and Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW) Centre, about 38 families were counselled in wife and husband family disputes and efforts were made to reunite them.

During this week from October 12, the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) has registered four PITA cases in the limits of Gachibowli, Madhapur and Narsingi police stations and rescued five victims and apprehended half a dozen persons. Conducted raids during night hours and apprehended half a dozen transgenders and 12 sex workers in the limits of Jeedimetla, Kukatpally, Kphb and Narsingi police stations.

The police conducted awareness programs across various locations in Cyberabad and around 150 members participated, who were given awareness on human and child trafficking and, eve teasing, social media harassment, child marriages, child rights, child labour, stalking, begging, cyber bullying, cyber frauds etc.,

Information was also shared about the importance of women helpline 181, child help line 1098, dial 100 importance, crimes 1930 and others topics etc. The DCP said the CW&CS Wing continues its dedicated efforts to ensure the safety, protection and wellbeing of women and children within its jurisdiction.