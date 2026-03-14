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Cyberabad SHE Teams Nab 43 People for Indulging in Indecent Acts

Telangana
14 March 2026 7:49 AM IST

The accused were nabbed during 124 decoy operations conducted from March 7 to 13

The SHE Teams registered 320 cases and rou-nded up 330 persons.
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The Cyberabad SHE Teams apprehended 43 people for indulging in indecent acts at different places. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SHE Teams apprehended 43 people for indulging in indecent acts at different places.

The accused were nabbed during 124 decoy operations conducted from March 7 to 13. The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit booked three PITA cases and rescued 15 victims. The police reunited 46 families through counseling.

The police also conducted awareness programs covering 4,500 people and educated them on safety and cybercrimes and added that the women and child safety wing remained committed to a safer Cyberabad.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
cyberabad police SHE Teams awareness campaigns cybercrimes 
India Southern States Telangana 
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