Cyberabad, Rachakonda Police Websites Hacked

Telangana
4 Dec 2025 11:56 AM IST

The technical team in the department is trying to restore the website services: Officials

Unidentified persons reportedly hacked the websites of Cyberabad and Rachakonda police (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons reportedly hacked the websites of Cyberabad and Rachakonda police. The two websites were not open for the last few days.

The police department realized that the two websites were hacked as the people failed to open them to get contact details of the police personnel. The technical team in the department is trying to restore the website services. More details are awaited.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

