Cyberabad Police Website Fully Restored after Scheduled Maintenance

Telangana
4 Dec 2025 4:26 PM IST

The downtime occurred due to scheduled and essential technical maintenance and system upgrades aimed at enhancing overall security, stability, and performance: Police

Cyberabad police website (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Thursday informed the public that its official website, which was temporarily unavailable since November 15, 2025, is now fully operational and accessible.

The downtime occurred due to scheduled and essential technical maintenance and system upgrades aimed at enhancing overall security, stability, and performance. Citizens can now access all services and information through the official Cyberabad police website without any disruption, said YV S Sudheendra, Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cybercrimes.


