Cyberabad Police Visit RGIA Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police officials visited the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Friday amid the slew of IndiGo flight cancellations. Shamshabad DCP B. Rajesh, Additional DCP K. Purnachander Rao, ACP V. Srikanth Goud and RGIA Outpost inspector Sampathi Kanakaiah inspected the airline’s check-in counters, boarding gates and passenger movement. IndiGo’s regional manager briefed the officers on the operational disruptions and said efforts were underway to restore services. Police advised the station staff to ensure passenger convenience during peak hours until normal operations resume.

Man Attempts Suicide Outside Kukatpally Police Station

HYDERABAD:A man allegedly cheated by an imposter attempted to die by suicide outside Kukatpally police station on Thursday night. Kukatpally inspector K.V. Subba Rao said the victim, Anand Varaprasad, was a software engineer from Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh, who was preparing for competitive exams here.

Police said that while in Delhi, Varaprasad had borrowed money from his friend Veeresh and promised to help him secure a job. He failed to arrange for a job. While returning from Delhi, Varaprasad met a man who introduced himself as a constable and shared his phone number. When Veeresh insisted on repayment, Varaprasad contacted the alleged constable to mediate.

Police said the man picked up Varaprasad in a car, and took him to Pedda Amberpet near Hayathnagar and accused him of committing job fraud. Threatened with arrest, Varaprasad was forced to pay over `1.3 lakh to the man.

The man released Varaprasad, who went to the Kukatpally police and submitted a complaint. He was told that the case would be transferred to the Saifabad police. At this, he attempted to die by suicide, and then called the police. He was shifted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Kukatpally police have registered a case against the unidentified constable and transferred the matter to Saifabad police. Saifabad inspector Raghaveender said neither the victim nor his family had responded to the police.

Student hurt in drunk driving car crash

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old student travelling in a car sustained serious injuries after allegedly drunk friend crashed the vehicle into a railing at Nizampet crossroads in KPHB in the early hours of Friday. While Sangwar Aditya was admitted to a hospital, police have booked Shravan Kumar, who was at the wheel, for drunk driving and negligence.

Police was acting on a complaint filed by Aditya’s Sangwar Varma. He said they were returning from birthday party on Thursday night when the accident occurred at about 4.30 am. Aditya, seated in the front passenger seat, sustained a severe bleeding injury to the left side of his head.

50 Job Aspirants Cheated in Medical Coding Training Scam

HYDERABAD: At least 50 job aspirants were allegedly cheated on the promise of training them in medical coding training and employment, by two persons who collected amounts ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh from each trainee and absconded. The victims approached Madhapur police earlier this week who arrested one of the accused, Shiva Reddy, while the other, Srikanth Joshi, is absconding.

According to police, they were employees of two institutes, one based at Kondapur and the other at Madhapur. They reportedly offered training to unemployed graduates, mostly with science backgrounds, and placement in medical coding jobs.

Initially, around 50 students from Karimnagar, Siddipet and other areas enrolled for the online ‘certified professional coder (CPC)’ coaching by paying Rs15,000 each. After six months of online training, they were issued certificates, police said.

Later, Joshi allegedly claimed to be an AAPC-certified member and told the students that they must write an exam conducted by a US-based body to qualify for job placements. He informed them that the exam would be held on November 30 in Ameerpet and Gachibowli, and collected additional fees of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh from each.

Students were told that hall tickets would be issued the same day. When they did not materialize, they tried to reach Joshi but his phone was switched off. Shiva Reddy was also unavailable. When students visited the office, the owner claimed he was unaware that the money had been collected.

Severe Coldwave Alert Issued by Cyberabad Traffic Police for Dec 7–17

HYDERABAD:

The Cyberabad traffic police issued a weather advisory on platform X on Friday, warning of a severe coldwave between December 7 and 17. According to the alert, single-digit minimum temperatures are likely across Cyberabad, particularly between December 8 and 14.

Core urban pockets including the UoH campus, Serilingampally and Nanakramguda are expected to record a minimum temperature between 6°C and 8°C during early morning hours. Outer zones such as Chevella, Moinabad, Rajendranagar and Shamshabad may see temperatures dropping further, ranging between 5°C and 8°C, the advisory said.

Weather conditions are expected to remain completely dry from December 6 to 23, with no rainfall forecast. The traffic police urged residents to stay warm, exercise caution while driving during early morning hours, and plan travel accordingly. Further updates will be issued as required.

Maharashtra Duo Arrested for ₹81.55 Lakh Online Trading Fraud

HYDERABAD:Cyberabad cybercrime police on Friday said they arrested Swapnil Rajesh Ghasing and Tejas Rajesh Bankar from Maharashtra for allegedly cheating an IT employee of `81.55 lakh through a fraudulent online trading platform.

The arrests were made on the complaint of the victim. He was added to a WhatsApp group via a shared link and induced to invest through a fake trading application.

According to officials, the group members coordinated conversations praising a purported trading analyst and posted fabricated profits to build credibility. After initial small deposits showed fake returns, the victim was persuaded to invest larger sums for IPOs and “block trades”.

Later, the accused claimed the funds were “frozen” and demanded additional deposits to release them. When the complainant attempted withdrawal, he was asked to pay `35 lakh more as service charges. Only Rs 500 was returned before communication stopped.

That apart, between November 26 and December 2, Cyberabad cybercrime police detected five cases and arrested 19 offenders across various states. Of those arrested, nine were linked to trading fraud.

Police also secured 93 refund orders in 39 cases, enabling the recovery of Rs 47,14,805 for victims through court orders.

Khammam Task Force Arrests Two for Poaching Spotted Deer

Hyderabad: The Khammam district task force said that in coordination with the Sathupally forest division, they had arrested two key accused involved in the recent incident of poaching spotted deer (chital) inside the Sathupalli Urban Park. Two others had been arrested and remanded to custody on December 3.

On Friday, Mecha Raghu and Kunja Bharat were apprehended after an intensive search operation led by FDO Sathupally V. Manjula, the forest range officer, Sathupally, and the district task force team. A court later remanded the duo to judicial custody till December 16, according to a statement issued by district forest officer Siddharth Vikram Singh.

To prevent recurrence of such incidents in the park and adjoining forest areas, the statement said the forest department would intensify round-the-clock patrolling and surveillance, strengthen confidential intelligence network and conduct regular anti-poaching raids and combing operations.

Task Force Arrests Three for Peddling Drugs at Saifabad Theatre

Hyderabad: Task force police on Friday arrested three persons for peddling drugs at a theatre in Saifabad police limits and seized 100 grams of brown sugar and 1.35 kg of dry ganja. Of the three accused, police said, Feroz Bin Ali of Attapur and Suleman Khan of Attapur procured the drugs from Mohd Gulam Jilani of Medchal. Jilani told the police that his supplier was one one Afsar of Odisha.

YouTube Reporter Arrested for ₹40 Lakh Extortion Bid

Hyderabad: The Panjagutta police on Friday arrested Munige Mahender, 40, reporter with a Youtube channel, for allegedly trying to extort a builder of Rs 40 lakh. Four other channel reporters are absconding. They allegedly threatened the company with publishing videos to defame the company and mislead customers.

The complainant, Sri Sivapuram Surendra Kumar, chairman of SSL Infra, reported that the accused demanded Rs 40 lakh to delete uploaded videos already that were already uploaded, and to prevent posting further damaging content.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the offence and revealed that he was accompanied by Venkatesh, Kiran, Mahender and Maajid.

21-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Being Hit by SUV

HYDERABAD: Hemanth Gokam, 21-year-old engineering student, died after being hit by a SUV near Kompally in Petbasheerabad on Thursday evening. Petbasheerabad ASI Maheshwar Reddy said Gokam was travelling on his two-wheeler from Bahadurpally towards Kompally around 7 pm when the SUV allegedly rammed into him from behind on the Forest Academy stretch. Gokam sustained a severe head injury and was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed at about 11.30 am on Friday, the ASI said. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Two Held for Carrying ₹4.05 Crore Cash Without Documents

Hyderabad: The Bowenpally police on Friday arrested two persons for carrying Rs 4.05 crore in cash without valid documents and seized the money. Police said they were carrying old `10 denomination notes as part of an alleged hawala operation.

While the police did not name the receivers, they identified the arrested as Prakash Motibhai Prajapati and Pragnesh Keerthibhai Prajapathi, both from Gujarat.

North zone DCP S. Rashmi Perumal said that V. Vishwanath Chary, a resident of Nagole, had lodged a complaint stating that he, along with his friends Pradeep and Ravi, gave Rs 50 lakh in cash to one Mohammad Subhan Pasha, wherein they were assured of `60 lakh being returned through RTGS. When no payment via RTGS was made, he approached the police.

While tracking Pasha, police apprehended Prajapati along with an associate in the Addakal police limits of Mahbubnagar district. He admitted to involvement to cheating in the case and also reportedly confessed that he was transporting Rs 4.05 Ccrore of Hawala money from Nagpur to Bengaluru, the DCP said.

Four Arrested for Robbery; ₹34.66 Lakh Recovered

Hyderabad: The Bhavaninagar police on Friday arrested four persons allegedly for committing a robbery and seized `34.66 lakh in cash from the accused, identified as Syed Irfan, Mudassir Alahi, Mohd Zahid, and Mohd Abdul Rahman, all from Talabkatta.

Police said the gang used to steal mobile phones and two-wheelers and sell them.

On November 30, a complaint was lodged by one Mohammed Sultan of Razagalli who said two persons wearing masks had barged into his house, assaulted him and stole `40 lakh cash. During the investigation, police verified CCTVs and identified the accused. Police said they had solved four other theft cases in the Bhavaninagar limits with the arrest of the gang.