Cyberabad Police Teams Launch Hunt to Nab Renuka Agarwal’s Killers

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Thursday formed special teams to trace the two accused involved in the murder of a businessman’s wife Renuka Agarwal (50) at her flat in Kukatpally on Wednesday evening.

The police said the accused Harsha and Roshan working at the businessman Rakesh Agarwal’s house allegedly killed Renuka and stole cash and other valuables from the house. In the CCTVs installed in the apartment, both Harsha and Roshan were found escaping with a bag from the lift.

The police suspect that the duo could have escaped to their native place in Jharkhand. The investigators said the accused could have killed Renuka after she refused to give almirah keys. They smashed her head with a cooker.

The incident came to light after Renuka did not respond when Rakesh Agarwal and her son returned home and knocked on the main door. Sensing something suspicious, they opened the door with the help of a plumber and found her dead. The police said four special teams were searching for the accused.