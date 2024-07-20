Top
Cyberabad Police Suspend Sanatnagar CI Over Misconduct Allegations

20 July 2024
Sanatnagar circle inspector Purender Reddy was on Saturday placed under suspension by Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty following a complaint he had received from a woman.(Representational Image: Facebook)

Hyderabad: Sanatnagar circle inspector Purender Reddy was on Saturday placed under suspension by Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty following a complaint he had received from a woman.

According to reports, the female complainant alleged that the CI had sent her inappropriate messages on WhatsApp, where the CI said things like ‘you are very beautiful’ and also allegedly asked her to meet him personally at some spot.

After the woman showed the conversations to the CP, he suspended the CI.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
