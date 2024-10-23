Cyberabad Police Recover 800 Mobile Phones

Hyderabad: The crimes wing of the Cyberabad police recovered 800 stolen and lost mobile phones worth Rs 2.40 crore in the last 35 days in Cyberabad commissionerate limits. It was a joint operation led by DCP (crimes) K. Narasimha, the CCS, IT Cell and Social Media teams of Cyberabad Police. Using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, the recovered phones were handed over to their owners in a press meet on Wednesday.

DCP (crimes) Narasimha, informed that, "Among the phones recovered, 135 were recovered by Madhapur CCS, 140 by Balanagar CCS, 101 by Medchal CCS, 133 by Rajendranagar CCS, 72 by Shamshabad CCS, 105 by Medchal Zone and 101 by the IT Cell."

The DCP encouraged the public to report lost or stolen mobile phones at their nearest police station or through the CEIR portal, which is available nationwide. He noted that the use of the CEIR portal can prevent the misuse of stolen phones and ensure a quicker recovery. For cyber crimes, he urged citizens to dial 1930 or visit www.cybercrime.gov.in and file a complaint as quickly as possible after the theft.

Several recipients of the recovered phones shared their stories and thanked the Cyberabad police for their prompt action in recovering their devices.