Cyberabad Police on Tenterhooks Over AP Bureaucrat Beating Case

Hyderabad: News of a senior bureaucrat from Andhra Pradesh allegedly beating a woman who later died in a hospital, and reportedly hushing it up, put the Cyberabad police on tenterhooks.

A newspaper carried a report that the senior IAS officer who held important posts earlier and is in service had a tiff with a woman and beat her up in a fit of anger. The seriously injured woman was shifted a hospital where she died but the officer managed to keep the incident under wraps, the report said.

As the report indicated that the incident happened in Cyberabad, senior cops formed special teams to verify records in various hospitals. “We sent teams to hospitals to verify the death of any woman due to injuries over the past month. We didn’t find any such case in three corporate hospitals,” a senior official told Deccan Chronicle.

The police top brass has decided to continue with the searches after Ganesh immersion. “As of now we can’t book any case because there is no complaint or body,” the official pointed out.