Cyberabad Police Nabs 2 Persons Involved in Renu Agarwal’s Murder

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested the two persons who were allegedly involved in the brutal murder of a businessman’s wife Renu Agarwal (50) at her flat in Kukatpally on Wednesday evening.

The special teams went to Jharkhand and arrested the two accused Harsha and Roshan. The police said the accused Harsha and Roshan working at the businessman Rakesh Agarwal’s house allegedly killed Renu and stole cash and other valuables from the house. In the CCTVs installed in the apartment, both Harsha and Roshan were found escaping with a bag from the lift.

The investigators said the accused could have killed Renu after she refused to give almirah keys. They smashed her head with a cooker and slit her neck with a knife apart from attacking her with scissors,

The incident came to light after Renu did not respond when Rakesh Agarwal and her son returned home and knocked on the main door. Sensing something suspicious, they opened the door with the help of a plumber and found her dead.